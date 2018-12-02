DARIEN
Two people are dead and another hospitalized after a gunfire incident reported shortly after midnight Sunday at a Darien apartment building.
“There is no further danger to the community," said Delavan police, who also police the village of Darien, in a news release.
Police released no names, pending notification of next of kin.
Police said they received a call of shots fired at 127 N. Walworth St., which is Highway 14, in the village of Darien and found two males dead.
One male’s body was found outside, and the other inside an apartment, according to a news release.
A female suffered a gunshot wound, and she was taken to a hospital, where she was expected to make a full recovery, according to the release.
The body found outside had a “possible self-inflicted gunshot wound,” according to the release, while the male found inside had more than one gunshot wound.
A remnant of yellow police tape was seen in front of one of the apartment complex's three buildings Sunday afternoon. It wasn't clear which of the four apartments in the building was where the shooting happened.
A neighbor in a neighboring building who declined to give her name said she left her apartment around 10:15 p.m., noticed nothing amiss, and returned about 40 minutes later, when she saw a man on the ground next to a van in the parking lot.
The woman at first thought someone was working on the van, something she has seen before, but “it was funny the way he was lying there. … It didn’t seem right,” she said.
The woman said she wasn’t sure what to do, but she didn’t call to report it.
Sometime later that night, she received a call from police, asking if she was OK, she said.
The neighbor said the three-building, 12-unit Monarch Apartments was normally a peaceful place where people keep to themselves.
Another neighbor, Bob Rogers, was out of town when the incident happened, but he heard that one of those killed--the one found inside--was someone he knew.
“I was shocked,” Rogers said.
Rogers said he had never seen the man he knows at the complex.
