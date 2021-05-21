JANESVILLE
Authorities suspect murder-suicide after two men were found dead in a shooting Thursday night in the 1100 block of Kellogg Avenue, a Janesville police official said.
Janesville police Deputy Chief Todd Kleisner confirmed on Friday morning that police were investigating murder-suicide in the death of two men after a shooting that happened late Thursday on the porch of a mobile home.
Officers responded at 9:56 p.m. to the home at 1105 Kellogg Ave. B17 to a report of several shots fired. Two people were found dead when police arrived.
Both victims knew each other and police believe the shooting was an isolated event. There is no further threat to the community, according to the release.
Kleisner said Friday morning that police recovered a handgun, but little additional information has been released.
Police plan to release more information at a press briefing scheduled for Friday afternoon.
This story will be updated.