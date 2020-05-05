JANESVILLE
Target practice in the wrong place has led to felony charges against two Beloit men.
The men were charged with second-degree reckless endangerment in Rock County Court this week in connection with an April 7 incident along the Rock River.
Charged were Dustin P. Hallman, 25, of 1035 Pleasant St. No. 3316, and Brandon M. Leonhart, 23, of 1201 Emerson St.
According to the criminal complaint, Hallman and Leonhart were among four adults and one juvenile who were shooting handguns and rifles on state land at 2907 W. Bass Creek Road in the town of Rock that afternoon.
They were shooting at bottles and cans positioned in a field, but behind their targets and across the river was Happy Hollow Park, where three adults were fishing with a 3-year-old girl, according to the complaint.
“Looking at this field, it is not safely equipped to handle target shooting, as there is no safe area to shoot into that can stop bullets from traveling farther than expected,” the complaint states.
The fishing party reported bullets striking around them, one of them about 20 feet from the girl, according to the complaint. No one was hurt.
Deputies said one of the targets was an aluminum can hanging on a weed next to a field, and deputies determined that it had been hit with a .308 rifle that was shot from a bipod on the ground, at an angle that could have caused the bullets to continue to the park.
A deputy looked through the .308’s sights and could see the trees in the park, which sits on land lower than the shooting site.
Deputies determined that shots fired at the other targets would have entered the ground safely, but the .308’s bullets could have continued to the park, according to the complaint.
Leonhart told deputies that no one shot at the can with the .308, but later he admitted doing so once, according to the complaint. He also faces a charge of obstructing.
Both men admitted firing the .308 from prone position, according to the complaint.
“Hallman stated he was unsure of where the bullets were landing and thought they were impacting the ground,” the complaint states.
Hallman and Leonhart are scheduled to make their initial court appearances May 26.