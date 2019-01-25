JANESVILLE

Two suspects were arrested near Stoughton in an Illinois carjacking after car chase early Friday morning, according to a Janesville Police Department news release.

Police were notified at 12:26 a.m. of a stolen vehicle on westbound Interstate 90 heading towards Janesville. Officers spotted the vehicles passing over Milton Avenue and began following, according to the release.

Police initiated a traffic stop once back-up arrived near the Highway 51 Stoughton exit. The vehicle fled and took Exit 156. The driver lost control and crashed into the snow bank, according to the release.

Bishopp J. Gunn, 19, of Waukegan, Illinois, was identified as the driver and the passenger was a 17-year-old male.

Lieutenant Todd Kleisner said officers found four BB guns and two masks when inspecting the car. Gunn and the passenger are suspected of stealing the vehicle at gunpoint while wearing masks.

Gunn was charged on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent and fleeing an officer.

The 17-year-old male was charged on suspicion of being a passenger in a stolen vehicle.

The Chicago Police Department is processes the suspects in the incident. They are being held at Rock County Jail.