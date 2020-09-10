JANESVILLE
A Janesville man and woman were arrested Thursday in connection with armed robberies at four local conveniences stores early Thursday morning, police said.
Devonti M. Wilson, 36, was arrested on multiple counts of armed robbery, and Leonora S. Blakley, 29, was arrested on multiple counts of party to the crime of armed robbery, according to a police department news release. Their addresses were not immediately available.
Officers responded to the first robbery at 5:26 a.m. Thursday at Kwik Trip, 254 E. Memorial Drive, according to the release.
Subsequent robberies were reported at 5:51 a.m. at Lions Quick Mart, 2615 Milton Ave.; 6:10 a.m. at Exxon, 3420 Milton Ave., and 6:18 a.m. at Walgreens, 1717 Milton Ave., according to the release.
At each location, the robber entered with his face covered, displayed a handgun and demanded money and cigarettes, according to the release.
A police detective observed a vehicle park in the 500 block of Harding Street after the last robbery. The occupants, Wilson and Blakley, were arrested, and a later search of the vehicle yielded evidence linking the two to the robberies, including several pieces of clothing, cash, cigarettes and a handgun, according to the release.
Police are investigating whether Wilson and Blakley were involved in a robbery early Tuesday at the Lions Quick Mart at 2615 Milton Ave.
Anyone with information can call the police department at 608-757-2244 or CrimeStoppers at 608-756-3636, or use the P3 app to leave an anonymous tip.