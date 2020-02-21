BELOIT

Police Chief David Zibolski said Friday the arrest of two men suspected in a March 2019 fatal shooting in Beloit marks a “significant milestone” nearly a year after the shooting.

Gregory A. Carter, 31, was charged Tuesday in Rock County Court with party to first-degree recklessly endangering safety and felony and misdemeanor bail jumping.

Carter turned himself in to Beloit police Wednesday, Zibolski said, and remains in custody at the Rock County Jail on a $50,000 cash bond after a court appearance Thursday.

Anthony L. Sims III, 27, of Rockford, Illinois, is charged with party to first-degree recklessly endangering safety and possession of a firearm by a felon. Sims remains in custody at the Winnebago County Jail on unrelated gun and drug charges, court records indicate.

Carter and Sims face charges in the March 11, 2019, shooting death of Treron L. White, 21, of Beloit, who was shot along with Devonta D. Brandenburg, 25, of Beloit and a 15-year-old Beloit boy in front of a home in the 700 block of Elm Street.

Witnesses told police that the shooting preceded a fight at Beloit Memorial High School, and the students involved threatened to organize another fight off school grounds with adults present, according to the criminal complaint.

Carter initially was arrested on March 13 in Janesville, but no charges were filed.

The Rock County District Attorney’s Office let the state Department of Justice handle the case because of a conflict of interest. District Attorney David O’Leary confirmed that a staff member in his office is related to White.

Carter is set to appear in court Friday, Feb. 28, for a preliminary hearing.

No court date is listed for Sims in Rock County.