TOWN OF ROCK
Two men were arrested after shots were fired along the Rock River south of Janesville on Tuesday, with one of the rounds striking near a 3-year-old girl, according to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office.
Someone called 911 at about 4:34 p.m. from the area of Happy Hollow Landing, 1731 W. Happy Hollow Road, saying multiple shots were being fired in the direction of people in the area, including one that struck about 20 feet from the girl, according to a sheriff’s office report.
Deputies discovered that “multiple” people were shooting across the river at a state DNR boat landing, at 2907 W. Bass Creek Road. They arrested two Beloit men.
“It appears they were just target shooting in an area they should not be and in an unsafe direction,” said Capt. Mark Thompson of the sheriff’s office.
The report lists two 23-year-old Janesville men as victims in the incident.
Brandon M. Leonhart, 23, of 1210 Emerson St., Beloit, was arrested on charges of recklessly endangering safety and obstructing. Keith R. Phillips, 26, 1515 Euclid Ave., Beloit, was arrested on a charge of obstructing.
Deputies confiscated a DPMS LR-308, an assault-style rifle.
Thompson did not immediately have details about the obstructing charges.