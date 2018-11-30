TOWN OF PLYMOUTH
Rock County sheriff’s deputies recently uncovered a marijuana-growing operation in the unincorporated town of Hanover.
The operation involved two houses that are the homes of two brothers, according to criminal complaints filed Friday in Rock County Court.
One brother, Shane P.V. Halbach, 34, of 8121 W. Mill St., is charged with maintaining a drug trafficking place, manufacture or deliver of marijuana, possession with intent to deliver marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Samantha A. Jordan, 27, who lives across the street from Halbach at 8124 W. Mill St., was charged with the same crimes. She shares the house with Frederick J. Halbach, Shane’s brother, according to the complaints.
Deputies acted on a tip they had been investigating since early September, according to the complaint. The tipster told deputies that Halbach made most of his money from growing marijuana, which he sold at Diamond Jim’s Gentleman’s Club, a strip club in the town of Rock, and in Dane County, according to the complaint.
Deputies searched both houses Nov. 24 and found 11 large marijuana plants and some immature plants in a grow operation in the lower level of Shane Halbach’s house, according to the complaint.
Also found in various parts of the house were about 3 ounces of marijuana, plant-growing equipment, a marijuana derivative known as THC wax and large numbers of smoking devices, scales and containers with marijuana residue, according to the complaint.
In the house across the street, deputies found about 3.8 ounces of marijuana, smoking materials, THC wax, containers with marijuana residue, and 21 marijuana stalks hanging in a bedroom that appeared to be “in the processing stages,” according to the complaints.
“Numerous” other stalks that had been trimmed of their leaves and buds also were found in the bedroom, according to the complaints.
Amounts of cash were found in both houses, including $1,904 inside a grandfather clock, according to the complaints.
