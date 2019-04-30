JANESVILLE

The Rock County Sheriff's Office has arrested two people in connection with a Monday morning meth bust outside Janesville, sheriff's officials announced.

James E. Bjork, 47, and Stacey R. Femrite-Utterberg, 45, both of Janesville, were arrested Monday at a Janesville address unrelated to the searched property, according to a news release.

Sheriff's investigators traced them to 2321 Newman St. and arrested them without incident at 5:50 p.m. Monday, said Capt. Todd Christiansen of the sheriff's office.

Earlier Monday, authorities raided a property at 1101 S. County D (Afton Road) in the town of Rock and found evidence of "one-pot" manufacturing of methamphetamines. No one was inside the building when the search began, as previously reported by The Gazette.

Christiansen said the investigation of a possible meth lab on the property began about two months ago.

Authorities found multiple items associated with one-pot meth production, a common method used in all recent local meth cases. They also found less than a gram of meth on the property, according to the release.

One person was detained for questioning but not arrested, Christiansen said Monday.

Bjork and Femrite-Utterberg are both being held on charges of manufacturing methamphetamine, possession of meth paraphernalia, knowingly possessing meth manufacturing waste, maintaining drug trafficking premises and three counts of child neglect, according to the release.

Both are being held at the Rock County Jail until their initial court appearance at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Christiansen said investigators don't know if others were involved in making meth but have identified people they want to talk to.