ELKHORN

A woman charged with fourth-offense intoxicated driving in Genoa City in 2018 is scheduled for a preliminary hearing Friday, according to a criminal complaint filed Aug. 7 in Walworth County Court.

Genoa City police say Shannon Sansevieri, 50, of Twin Lakes drove while intoxicated on the morning of April 30, 2018.

Sansevieri told police she took Vyvanse, a stimulant, and hydromorphone, a painkiller, according to the complaint. Police said she appeared drowsy with jerky and exaggerated reflexes at times.

When asked which medications she was taking, Sansevieri listed several, including Vyvanse, gabapentin, oxycodone, hydromorphone, ibuprophen and sucralfate, according to the complaint.

Blood test results showed she had amphetamine in her system, the complaint states.

She has previous OWI convictions in 1996, 2004 and 2005.