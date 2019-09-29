ELKHORN

A Twin Lakes man charged with fifth-offense intoxicated driving admitted to having between six and eight beers about nine hours before driving, according to a criminal complaint filed in Walworth County Court.

Genoa City police say Thomas C. Stromquist, 49, drove while intoxicated at about 5:29 a.m. Sept. 18 at Williams Road south of County B in Genoa City, the complaint states. Stromquist was charged later that day.

Stromquist was driving 53 mph in a 35-mph zone, according to the complaint.

He has previous OWI convictions for violations in 1989, 1991, 2001 and 2003.