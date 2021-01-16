TOWN OF ROCK
A man was arrested on a felony intoxicated driving charge early Saturday morning after a resident reported someone driving a truck around his property.
The resident said the truck got stuck, and the driver went to a shed and took a shovel and tried to extricate the truck, according to a Rock County Sheriff’s Office release.
Deputies were called at 4:46 a.m. to 6319 W, Plymouth Church Road and located John C. Falk, 35, of 11936 W. Highway 81, Beloit. They arrested Falk on a charge of seventh-offense intoxicated driving, according to a news release.
Falk was taken to the Rock County Jail and is expected to make his initial court appearance Tuesday.