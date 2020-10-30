JANESVILLE
A truck driver accused of running over a motorcyclist and leaving the scene pleaded guilty in Rock County Court on Friday.
Motorcyclist Michael L. Bacon, 59, of Whitewater, was pronounced dead at the scene, the interchange at Interstate 90/39 and Highway 11/Avalon Road.
As part of a plea agreement, Branko Jovanovic pleaded guilty to hit-and-run involving death, and a charge of homicide by negligent driving was dismissed and read into the record.
The hit-and-run charge carries a maximum penalty of 25 years in the Wisconsin prison system. The negligent homicide charge carries a 10-year maximum.
Police reported Bacon had run into the side of the Dollar General semitrailer truck Jovanovic was driving, and then Jovanovic ran over him.
Judge Karl Hanson set sentencing for 10 a.m. Jan. 15. Jovanovic, 30, of Lyons, Illinois, remains free on a $100,000 cash bond.