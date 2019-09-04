JEFFERSON

A former Janesville priest charged with molesting an altar boy during his tenure at a Fort Atkinson church is scheduled to go on trial starting Monday.

The Rev. William A. Nolan, 66, has pleaded not guilty to six felony counts of sexual assault of a child under the age of 16 that reportedly occurred while he was serving at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Fort Atkinson.

The accuser told police the assaults began in 2006 when he was 13 and continued for five years. He told authorities the contact occurred more than 100 times.

Each charge carries a maximum sentence of 40 years.

Nolan served Janesville’s St. John Vianney Catholic Church from 1989 to 1994.

Janesville police investigated allegations from a man who said he had become friends with Nolan in 2009 while Nolan worked at Our Lady of the Assumption Church in Beloit. The man said he became drunk at Nolan’s residence while the two were watching football.

The man told police he awoke in a guest room the next morning, feeling something bad had happened.

Janesville police investigated when the man first reported it in 2015, and they investigated again when the man recontacted police in 2018 after the Fort Atkinson case was publicized.

Janesville police found no basis for an arrest or further investigation.

In Jefferson County Court on Wednesday, attorneys and the court discussed whether to permit an expert witness and the process for jury selection.

A pool of 175 Jefferson County residents were sent questionnaires in preparation for jury selection.

Twelve jurors and three alternates are expected be chosen Monday.

Five days have been set aside for the trial in Jefferson County Court.