The murder trial for a stabbing death more than three years ago in Janesville is now scheduled for July, but a Rock County judge acknowledged Tuesday, “We don’t have any control over what is going on with the coronavirus.”
Julian D. Collazo, 24, already went to trial once for the homicide charge he faces in the death of Christine H. Scaccia-Lubeck, 43, who was found fatally stabbed in her home Dec. 9, 2017.
That trial ended in a mistrial. Collazo has pleaded not guilty to first-degree intentional homicide.
The parties have had to schedule—and reschedule—new trial dates because of COVID-19. The latest tentative start date for the trial is July 19.
The county will hold the trial at the Rock County Job Center because it has enough space to hold many people while also adhering to distancing guidelines to help protect against virus spread.
Judge Barbara McCrory said Tuesday that the county’s judges hope to get a trial plan approved in the coming month or so, with the intention of holding jury trials in March or April.
“Now, that’s subject to change,” she emphasized. “But that’s where we’re working right now.”
She said Collazo’s case is “high up on our list of cases” to get wrapped up. Collazo has been in custody for more than three years while the case is pending.
McCrory has denied his request to change his bond as recently as November, court records show.
The court has booked two weeks for the trial.
The case will come before the judge at 8:30 a.m. July 13 for a final pretrial hearing.