JANESVILLE

A Janesville man who was stopped for traffic violations Sunday was arrested on his sixth intoxicated-driving charge, police said.

At 12:23 a.m. Sunday, police stopped Lance D. Stewart, 50, of 1301 Center Ave., upper apartment, Janesville, near Center Avenue and West Court Street, according to a news release.

Officers recognized signs of impairment, and Stewart was arrested for intoxicated driving, reportedly his sixth offense, according to the release.

Stewart is currently being held at the Rock County Jail.