Janesville police arrested six people Tuesday night after an injury accident and domestic assault that involved a woman being hit in the mouth with a hammer, according to a Janesville Police Department news release.

Janesville police and fire departments responded at 9:30 p.m. to a crash at Afton Road and Falling Creek Circle.

A driver failed to yield the right of way while making a left turn and collided with a another vehicle. Officers later learned the first vehicle had been seen leaving Falling Creek Village following a domestic disturbance that involved a woman being struck in the mouth with a hammer, according to the release.

Multiple people exited the first vehicle and left the crash scene in a third vehicle, according to the release.

Police found a 26-year-old Beloit woman pinned in her vehicle complaining of leg injuries. She was taken to Beloit Memorial Hospital, according to the release.

The third vehicle in which people are suspected of fleeing later was found at County D and South Indian Lake Drive. Four people in the vehicle were transported to Mercy Hospital and St. Mary’s Hospital, according to the release.

Police arrested six:

  • Sergio Maciel, 27, on suspicion of disorderly conduct, operating while intoxicated and five warrants.
  • Samantha Guinter, 28, on suspicion of domestic disorderly conduct and domestic criminal damage to property.
  • Tasha Sanger, 35, on suspicion of substantial battery, obstructing and felony bail jumping.
  • Jamaious Shoulders, 22, on suspicion of parole violation.
  • A 15-year-old juvenile on suspicion of battery and disorderly conduct.
  • A 16-year-old juvenile on suspicion of driving while revoked, failure to yield the right of way, driving a vehicle without insurance, battery and disorderly conduct.

