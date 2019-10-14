JANESVILLE

A traffic accident Sunday evening led to the seventh OWI arrest for an Evansville man, according to a Janesville Police Department news release.

Officers responded at 5:45 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, to a traffic accident on West Court Street and Austin Road, according to the release.

An investigation revealed that Curt L. Baumer, 38, of Evansville, was driving southbound on Austin Road when he failed to stop at a stop sign and collided with a vehicle driving was on West Court Street, according to the news release.

Baumer showed signs of impairment, which officers confirmed after conducted field sobriety tests. He was arrested on charges of seventh offense operating while intoxicated, open intoxicants in a vehicles and operating without insurance.

Baumer is currently being held at Rock County Jail.