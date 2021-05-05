JANESVILLE
A town of Rock man originally charged with more than two dozen counts of possession of child pornography has avoided incarceration, pleading to lesser charges in the case after a plea agreement with the Rock County District Attorney’s Office, according to court records.
Christopher W. Needham, 36, pleaded guilty Monday to amended charges of two counts of possession of an intimate representation without consent. As part of the plea agreement, Needham was sentenced to three years of probation. He is not required to register as a sex offender after the conviction, court records show.
Needham originally faced 26 counts of possession of child pornography which were filed in November 2019 after an investigation by the Rock County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s office investigators executed a search warrant at Needham’s town of Rock residence in October 2018.
During the investigation, a detective located a laptop belonging to Needham that allegedly contained 26 images of naked boys and girls ranging in ages from 4 to 12 years old engaged in sexual acts, according to the criminal complaint.
But Rock County District Attorney David O'Leary said Tuesday there were "issues with proof in the case" that were outlined at sentencing.
O'Leary said another complicating factor in the case was Needham's role as a witness in a former roommate's child sexual assault case from September 2017. Two charges of second-degree sexual assault of a child as a repeater were dropped but read into the record Sept. 17, 2020, against Eric. M. Mongeon, 36, now of Beloit.