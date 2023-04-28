TOWN OF ROCK — The name of a woman who died in a two-vehicle crash in the town of Rock has been released by the medical examiner.
Susan Hohmann, 55, of Janesville died due to injuries sustained in the crash that occurred about 5:55 a.m on April 23.
The crash remains under investigation by the Rock County Sheriff’s Office and the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department.
The driver of the other vehicle, Mark McCoy, 49, of Janesville, has been with charged in Rock County with homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle and three counts of felony bail jumping. If convicted he faces up to $130,000 in fines and 43 years in prison.
According to the criminal complaint:
Officers responding to the crash scene found McCoy’s 2020 Dodge Durango and Hohman’s 2012 Chevrolet Equinox had collided and were blocking both the north and south lanes on South County Trunk D and West Hanover Street in the town of Rock.
Hohman was unresponsive and her front door was severely damaged and officers had a difficult time trying to open it. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
A witness told police that McCoy’s car was weaving and had at one point swerved into the opposite lane of traffic. McCoy was treated at St. Mary’s hospital for his injuries.
McCoy later told officers he had two or three drinks at a friend’s house in Beloit and was was heading home at the time of the crash.
