JANESVILLE

A woman who refused to leave her town of Milton residence as sheriff’s deputies surrounded it in November was arrested again Jan. 26 and accused of punching a deputy.

Kezia C. Haffery, 38, of 11457 N. Lakeview Drive, Edgerton, is charged in Rock County Court with battery to a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct, two counts of felony bail jumping and four counts of misdemeanor bail jumping.

Haffery was arrested Jan. 26 after deputies were called for a person bothering patrons of The Anchor tavern, 718 E. Highway 59, town of Fulton, according to the criminal complaint.

Haffery showed signs of being drunk as a deputy tried to arrest her on suspicion of violating her bonds in previous cases. That’s when she punched him in the side of the face, according to the complaint.

Haffery refused to get into a squad car, kicking at a deputy in the process, and then she kicked and spat in the squad car all the way to the Rock County Jail, according to the complaint.

When deputies told Haffery she had open cases in which she is required to remain sober, she replied, “I don’t care what they say. I’m going to drink,” according to the complaint.

In the Nov. 27 incident, deputies reported Haffery hit a man in the head with a beer can and pointed a loaded handgun at him. A six-hour standoff at her residence ensued until she gave herself up.

Haffery was charged with first-degree recklessly endangering safety, battery and related charges in the November incident. She has pleaded not guilty in that case.

A court hearing in both cases is set for Thursday, Feb. 14.