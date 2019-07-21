TOWN OF MAGNOLIA

Three people suffered “serious but non-life-threatening injuries” after a Monroe man drove through a stop sign Sunday in the town of Magnolia, according to a news release from the Rock County Sheriff’s Office.

Two others, including a 6-month-old girl, also were taken to a hospital for evaluations after first responders went to the scene at 1:12 p.m. Sunday.

A preliminary investigation shows Bradley R. Butler, 24, went through a stop sign at North Highway 213 as he drove east on West County A in his 2012 Chevy Silverado, the release states.

Butler struck a 2005 Ford F150, which Olivia G. McCarthy, 26, of Footville, was driving, and a 2018 Dodge Ram, driven by Michael A. Hurley, 59, of Evansville.

“All three vehicles sustained heavy damage,” from the crash, the release states.

Responding officials used “Jaws of Life” to extricate McCarthy and her passenger, William G. Haggerty, 25, before taking them to Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville, according to the release. The 6-month-old girl was also in their vehicle and was properly restrained in a child seat.

First responders also used “Jaws of Life” to extricate Butler, who was also taken to Mercy.

Butler, McCarthy and Haggerty are the three deemed to have "serious but non-life-threatening injuries," according to the release.

Sheriff’s deputies are anticipating they will cite Butler for inattentive driving and failure to stop at a stop sign causing bodily harm, according to the release.

The intersection was closed for nearly 3½ hours for the crash, which is still under investigation.