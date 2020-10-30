TOWN OF HARMONY
Authorities say a town of Harmony woman is in jail after she stabbed her ex-husband in the chest late Thursday.
The Rock County Sheriff’s Office said in a release Friday afternoon that authorities arrested Stephanie Larson, 52, town of Harmony, after she stabbed Fredrick Larson, 56, her live-in ex-husband “in the upper torso” at about 9:30 p.m. Thursday at 4326 E. Milton-Harmony Townline Road.
Fredrick Larson was taken to Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville, for treatment of the stab wound, police said. His condition was not available Friday afternoon.
Stephanie Larson faces one count of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm with use of a dangerous weapon and domestic violence. She’s being held at the Rock County Jail until a court hearing in Janesville on Monday, according to the release.
Authorities have not disclosed details of the attack, including what kind of weapon was used or what led to the stabbing, but the sheriff’s office said Larson stabbed her ex-husband once.