TOWN OF DELAVAN
A town of Delavan woman was found dead from apparent stab wounds Sunday morning, according a press release from Delavan Town Police Chief Raymond Clark.
Police were sent to a home on the 4000 block of South Channel Drive at 10:36 a.m. Sunday, according the release. The caller stated that he had stabbed his wife, according to the release.
Officers found a male subject in the driveway upon arrival, and a woman was found inside the home with stab wounds and was dead, according to the release.
The male subject was arrested. Police are investigating the incident as a homicide, according to the release.
The name of the suspect and victim are being withheld pending notification of the family.
This story might be updated.
