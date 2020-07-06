ELKHORN
A town of Delavan man will spend the rest of his life in prison after a judge ruled Monday in Walworth County Court that the man will not be released on supervision after killing his wife in early 2019.
Judge Phillip Koss said sometimes sentencing hearings can take a long time.
But after Robert J. Scott chose not to contest the prosecution's recommendation that he never be released from prison, Koss did not take much time to reach the same conclusion.
Scott, 58, pleaded guilty in December to fatally stabbing his wife, Rochelle "Shelley" Scott, 58, on Jan. 6, 2019 at their town of Delavan home at 4003 S. Channel Drive.
Because he pleaded guilty to first-degree intentional homicide, Monday’s hearing was to decide how much of his mandatory lifetime sentence he will spend in prison—at least 20 years—as opposed to living in the community on supervision.
Scott stabbed his wife more than 20 times less than three weeks after she had filed for divorce, according to the criminal complaint. He called 911 and is quoted as saying, “I just murdered my wife,” “I stabbed her” and “She’s dead.”
When Koss gave him a chance to address the court, Scott declined. Steven Harvey, Scott’s lawyer, has said before that his client has not wanted to disclose details about what happened.
Harvey said Monday that Scott directed him not to object to serving life in prison without the chance of release.
Family members and others spoke Monday in search of questions and their hope for answers, but Scott remained silent.
Questions about Scott’s competency to proceed with court matters were raised throughout the year that led up to his guilty plea. Ultimately, Koss ruled Scott was competent, relying on testimony from experts and psychological evaluations.
Rochelle Scott’s murder was one of three in Walworth County within seven months all tied to domestic violence. All three were within 5 miles of one another.
Monday’s hearing came one week after the Elkhorn City Council reversed itself and gave the green light for New Beginnings APFV to bring the county its only domestic violence shelter.
That only came after the group sued the council, which originally voted down the project, and a judge made them reconsider the proposal.
Scott’s sentencing took place in Walworth County Court with some restrictions because of COVID-19.
Those who entered the courthouse were subject to a health screening and temperature check, and court officials tried to ensure physical distancing. Masks were required, as well.
This story will be updated with details from the hearing.