ELKHORN

During his sentencing on an arson charge Friday, Daniel J. Zitella asked Judge Phillip Koss for one thing.

After apologizing to the victims, he asked for mercy.

When the sentencing hearing ended, however, he had two more requests. He wanted to shake Koss’ hand and hug his father—something he had not been able to do in the more than a year he has spent in the Walworth County Jail.

The judge came down from the bench and shook Zitella’s handcuffed hand.

Then Zitella, who according to his lawyer was abandoned by his abusive mother but still managed to graduate from Lakeland School, was able to hug his father.

“It’s over,” his father said.

Zitella and his father thanked Koss.

The judge said prison would be cruel in this case, considering the amount of time Zitella, 30, has already spent in jail and his intellectual limitations.

Still, the judge wanted a lengthy term of supervision. He sentenced Zitella to 10 years of probation and six more months in jail, but for that time he is eligible for work-release privileges.

Assistant District Attorney Matthew Leusink charged Zitella with arsons in December 2016 and August and December 2018, for setting fires at town of Delavan homes as well as setting a lawnmower and Jet Ski on fire.

While Zitella was released on bond in December 2018, he was charged again with setting fire to a shed next to his own house on Christmas morning. He claimed the charges against him should be dropped because “it happened to me, too,” according to the criminal complaint.

The defense raised issues of competency, and Zitella at one point pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect.

Ultimately, he pleaded guilty Dec. 18, 2019, to one count each of arson and felony bail jumping. The other charges were dismissed and read into the record.

Leusink stressed that arson is dangerous because fires can easily get out of control and cause serious damage. He said Zitella knew his behavior was wrong.

The prosecutor did not make a specific sentencing recommendation.

Zitella’s attorney, David Malkus, asked for probation and the six-month jail term.

Although his client can’t read or write, Malkus said Zitella dictated an apology letter to another jail inmate to write for the court.

Malkus said Zitella’s lack of a criminal history and his “serious cognitive issues” were reasons the judge should not pick prison, which would be “destabilizing.”

Koss agreed.

“While justice may be blind, one can’t be blind to Mr. Zitella’s limitations,” Koss said. “And it clearly affects how one should tailor a sentence here.”

After the hugs and before leaving the courtroom, Koss had one more thing to say to Zitella.

“Mr. Zitella, your dad, your attorney (and) myself, we have faith,” the judge said. “Don’t let us down.”

“I won’t, Judge Koss,” Zitella said. “Thank you.”