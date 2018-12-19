ELKHORN
A town of Delavan man charged with fifth-offense intoxicated driving admitted to police that he had been drinking, according to a criminal complaint filed in Walworth County Court.
Town of Delavan police said at about 11:48 p.m. Dec. 8, Candelario Covarrubias Jr., 34, of 1804 S. Shore Drive, drove while intoxicated at Mound Road and Hallberg Street in the town, according to the complaint.
Covarrubias is also charged with driving with a revoked license.
A Walworth County court commissioner Dec. 10 ordered Covarrubias held on a $2,500 cash bond, court records show.
Covarrubias has previous convictions for intoxicated driving in 2007, 2009, 2012 and 2014, according to the complaint.
