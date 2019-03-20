ELKHORN

A town of Delavan man charged with fatally stabbing his wife, who had recently filed for divorce, is competent to proceed with his case, his lawyer said Wednesday in Walworth County Court.

Robert J. Scott, 57, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the Jan. 6 stabbing death of Rochelle R. Scott, 58, at their home at 4003 S. Channel Drive.

Robert’s attorney, Steven Harvey, said Wednesday he “erred on the side of caution” by requesting a competency evaluation in such a “severe” case. He said he was not surprised by the report’s determination.

Robert agreed that he was competent to proceed. He said he wanted to get the report out of the Walworth County Jail, however, because he was not sure how secure it was there.

Town of Delavan police on that Sunday morning found Robert in the driveway, while his wife's body—which had been stabbed more than 20 times—was in the house, according to the criminal complaint.

“I just murdered my wife,” Robert said in a 911 call, according to the complaint.

Court documents do not spell out what prosecutors believe the motive was for the stabbing.

Online court records show Rochelle filed for divorce Dec. 20—less than three weeks before she was killed.

If convicted of the homicide charge, Robert faces life in prison.

He is due in court for an arraignment at 1:15 p.m. April 11.

Harvey said he wanted to give Robert enough time to “review everything” in the case file before entering a plea, which typically happens at an arraignment.

