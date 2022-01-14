Soon after several firearms were reported stolen from a town of Delavan gun shop, the weapons were found in the possession of three Milwaukee-area residents at a gas station in Elkhorn in the early-morning hours of Jan. 7, according to a town of Delavan police news release.
Town of Delavan police responded to a triggered burglar alarm at the Dam Road Gun Shop, 4596 Dam Road, according to the release. Walworth County sheriff’s deputies and state police officers also responded to the scene where several firearms were reported stolen from the business.
As the investigation was taking place, a suspicious vehicle at a gas station in Elkhorn was spotted by Elkhorn police and county sheriff’s deputies. Several firearms found in the vehicle matched the firearms stolen from the gun shop, the news release said.
Richey K. Majors, 24, of Milwaukee, was arrested and charged with obstructing an officer, criminal damage to property, multiple counts of being a felon in the possession of a firearm and burglary while armed.
Madison M. Brakke, 19, of West Allis, was also arrested for being party to the crime of burglary. A juvenile female was also arrested for being party to the crime of burglary.
Investigation of the incident by the town of Delavan police continues.
