MADISON

A town of Bradford man was indicted Wednesday on a charge of illegal possession of firearms by a federal grand jury for the Western District of Wisconsin in Madison.

Austin L. Hedges, 24, was arrested Oct. 9 when FBI agents raided his home at 6243 S. Highway 140.

The indictment alleges that he possessed three handguns, three rifles and a shotgun on the date of his arrest, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District.

The criminal complaint says Hedges had a 380 Smith & Wesson pistol in his waistband when arrested at his home.

Hedges is charged with possessing the firearms after previously being committed to a mental institution.

He was released Oct. 11 after a hearing in which a judge ordered he remain free pending the resolution of his case, online court documents indicate.

Among the conditions of his release are a prohibition on possessing firearms or associating with anyone who possesses firearms.

A Rock County judge committed Hedges to “a locked mental institution” and ruled he not possess firearms in 2013, according to the criminal complaint.

Among the documents attached to Hedges’ case is a photo of him in a uniform with a swastika armband and giving a Nazi salute. He appears to have a handgun holstered at his waist.

Also among the documents are photos of two social media posts from a Jason Whitfield—possibly a pseudonym—referring to a white-power demonstration Whitfield attended in Detroit.

It wasn't clear why the documents—marked exhibits—were included.