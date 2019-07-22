BELOIT

A man wanted for a May 30 armed robbery in the town of Beloit was arrested in Beloit on Monday.

Town of Beloit police said they and city of Beloit police tried to contact Michael J. Pozzani at The Last Lap bar, 1028 Mary St., Beloit, around 9:30 a.m. Monday, but he fled in a vehicle, according to a news release.

Police found him a short time later in or near the 2000 block of Portland Avenue in Beloit, according to the release.

Police did not describe the May 30 incident, and police could not be reached for comment Monday.

Pozzani was arrested on charges related to the robbery and on charges from other jurisdictions, according to the release.

Online court records indicate a bench warrant was issued June 20 for Pozzani, of 2609 Bond Place, Janesville, for failing to appear in Rock County Court on charges that included retail theft and obstructing an officer in connection with a Dec. 28 incident.