TOWN OF BELOIT

Town of Beloit police are partnering with the Neighbors App by Ring!, which offers real-time alerts on local crime and safety information, according to a news release.

The app is free and also allows for the sharing of anonymous tips through smartphones.

Town of Beloit police can “post incident updates, helpful safety tips, and requests for investigative information to residents,” the release states.

Town of Beloit residents can download the app at http://download.ring.com/townofbeloit or by texting “BELOITWI” to 555888 from a smartphone.