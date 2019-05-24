TOWN OF BELOIT

Town of Beloit police arrested a 32-year-old man on a human trafficking charge Thursday, accusing him of threatening to harm a woman if she did not perform sex acts for money.

Officers said they received information that Marktana C. Ruffin allegedly was keeping a woman in a home and refusing to let her to leave, according to a police news release.

Officers contacted the woman by phone, and she reported that Ruffin was threatening to harm her "if she did not commit commercial sex acts for money," according to the release. Police responded to the unidentified location, rescued the woman and arrested Ruffin, according to the release.

Police would not offer more details on the incident.

Ruffin is being held at the Rock County Jail.