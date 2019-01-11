JANESVILLE

A town of Beloit man was charged Friday with fourth-offense intoxicated driving after an incident Thursday in the town of Beloit.

Samuel S.A. Timmons, 29, of 878 E. Azalea Terrace, also was charged in Rock County Court with fleeing an officer, resisting and bail jumping. He was held on an $11,000 cash bond after his initial court appearance and was ordered not to drink or drive while his case is pending.

Timmons was seen speeding on Highway 51 and was followed by a town of Beloit officer on Inman Parkway and side streets, according to the criminal complaint.

The officer eventually arrested Timmons at his home, where he resisted being put in handcuffs and kicked the squad car door when placed in the vehicle, according to the criminal complaint.

Timmons is charged with fourth-offense intoxicated driving in an incident last July, but he has not been convicted of that offense, according to online court records. A plea/sentencing hearing in the earlier case is set for Wednesday.

