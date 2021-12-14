Rock County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Curt Fell speaks to the media Friday afternoon as town of Beloit Police Chief Ron Northrop, seated left; Town of Beloit Lt. Bryan Hasse, seated right; and sheriff’s office Cmdr. Jude Maurer, standing left, look on.
The person who died as a result of a shooting in the town of Beloit on Dec. 9 has been identified by the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Byron D. Broomfield Jr., 17, of Rockford, Illinois, was identified as the person who was shot and killed in the 1900 block of Porter Avenue, according to a news release from the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office. The shooting resulted in five other people being injured, two of whom were listed as suffering life-threatening injuries.
The news release said Broomfield’s death was the result of homicidal firearm-related trauma and that the case remains under investigation by the Rock County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office said the shooting occurred after a disagreement in a detached garage of a home on the Porter Avenue property, with the victims ranging in age from 17 to 23 years old. The identities of the other victims in the shooting have not been released by authorities.
No suspects have been named and no arrests have been made as of Tuesday morning.
“It appeared to be a conflict between a couple of people there and it grew from there,” Rock County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Curt Fell said during a news conference Friday.
At the scene, investigators recovered “multiple” firearms. The exact number of suspected shooters and total number of shots fired has not been released by law enforcement officials.
Law enforcement officers from the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, Town of Beloit Police Department and City of Beloit Police Department assisted on the scene of the shooting.
Porter Avenue has seen other deadly gun violence this year. Drevian T. Allen Sr., 25, was fatally shot on June 7 in the 1700 block of Porter Avenue in the city of Beloit. Three men are charged with homicide-related charges in his death. That case is still open in Rock County Court.
In the nearby city of Beloit, a total of 19 shootings, including four gun-involved homicides, have occurred in 2021.
