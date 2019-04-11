JANESVILLE

Police say they have identified three juveniles in connection with a purse-snatching Tuesday at the Janesville Target store.

Two are 14 years old and one 15, said Deputy Chief Terry Sheridan of the Janesville Police Department.

Three males with hoodies pulled over their heads entered the store at 5:08 p.m., and two of them went to the food section, grabbed a woman’s purse from a shopping cart and ran out of the store at about 5:11 p.m., police said in a previous news release.

The three juveniles left the store at 2017 Humes Road in a car that had been stolen in Fitchburg, police said.

The purse was recovered on Milton Avenue near Morse Street, but a wallet and its contents were missing, Sheridan said.

A Madison police officer identified the teens after seeing a Janesville police alert with a security-camera photo that was issued Tuesday night, Sheridan said.

The three are suspects in at least one similar crime in Dane County, as well as assault and other crimes, Sheridan said.

Two of the suspects are from Dane County, and one lived in Dane County but has a Janesville address, although he usually hangs out in the Madison area, Sheridan said.

Police plan to issue capiases, the juvenile equivalent of an arrest warrant, Sheridan said.

When they are in custody, the suspects will be referred to juvenile authorities on charges of theft and operating a motor vehicle without owner consent, according to the news release.

Police continue to investigate.