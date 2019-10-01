ELKHORN

Three people have pleaded guilty to methamphetamine charges after Walworth County prosecutors said a one-pot lab found in May in a Delavan apartment led to displaced residents and hospital visits.

According to online court records:

Nathaniel L. Bailey, 35, of Pell Lake, pleaded guilty Sept. 27 to possession with intent to deliver heroin and party to possessing meth waste.

Janet A. Smith, 61, of Beach Park, Illinois, pleaded guilty Sept. 20 to possessing meth precursors and waste, both as party to the crime.

Elijah L. Lminggio, 36, of the Twin Oaks Shelter for the Homeless in Darien, pleaded guilty Aug. 13 to possessing meth precursors as party to the crime.

Other charges they faced were dismissed and read in, court records show.

Delavan police May 25 responded to 710 Faryl Ave., No. 14, and found what looked like a meth cook and materials for making meth, according to the criminal complaint. A dog found in the home was acting strangely and had orange chemicals in its fur that took three washes to remove.

Responding officers and those who were in the apartment went to the hospital for decontamination, the complaint states.

Police reported finding a bottle with a pink substance, camp fuel, drain cleaner, a clear bottle with noxious gas, coffee filters, broken lithium batteries, six meth-related pipes and blister packs for pseudoephedrine, according to the complaint.

Bailey was sentenced to 7.5 years in prison and five years of extended supervision, Assistant District Attorney Tim Suha said. This sentence will run concurrent to a sentence he was serving from another case. He also was sentenced to three years of probation.

Lminggio was sentenced to three years of probation.

Smith is set for sentencing at 11 a.m. Jan. 16.