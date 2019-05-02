JANESVILLE

A reported counterfeit ring led to three arrests Wednesday afternoon, according to a Janesville Police Department news release.

Officers responded at 4:58 p.m. to Milio’s Sandwiches at 2228 Humes Road.

The release states a witness claimed two men had fled the store after passing counterfeit $50 bills

The investigation led to a suspect vehicle in the Jiffy Lube parking lot, 2306 Humes Road. The driver of the vehicle told police the suspects had fled to the Super 8 Hotel, according to the release.

Officers located the suspects at the hotel and were taken into custody.

The release states a third suspect was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Elijah C. Robinson, 34, of 1866 S. Karlov Ave. #106, Chicago, IL, was arrested on suspicion of felony uttering, attempted uttering, theft by deception and probation violation.

Marquis D. Harris, 18, of 3016 W. Flournoy St. #3, Chicago, IL, was arrested on suspicion of felony uttering, attempted uttering as party to a crime, theft by deception and possession of marijuana.

Janyah R. Dejareaux, 26, of 1322 S. Lawdell Ave., Chicago, IL, was arrested on suspicion of fugitive complaint and possession of marijuana.

The investigation is on-going and police are searching for other businesses affected by the counterfeit ring.