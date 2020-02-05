JANESVILLE

Three Rock County residents were arrested Wednesday afternoon following a search warrant executed at 238 Madison St., No. 3, in Janesville.

Police searched the property around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Carlton L. Glenmore, 40, Janesville was charged with two counts of maintaining a drug trafficking place, three counts of delivery of synthetic cannabinoids within 1,000 feet of certain places, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of delivery of cocaine

Meghan A. McPherson, 34, Milton, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and party to the crime of delivery of cocaine.

Shayna M. Adcox, 34, Janesville, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Glenmore and McPherson were held at the Rock County Jail.

Janesville and Beloit Police Department’s SWAT teams, Janesville’s Patrol Division, K9 unit and a special K9 from Madison Police Department conducted the search.