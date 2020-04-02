JANESVILLE
Three suspects were arrested early Wednesday morning after an armed subject report revealed drugs at a local residence, according to a Janesville Police Department news release.
Officers responded to a report of an armed person at 12:32 a.m. Wednesday, April 1, at 300 E. Racine St. A nearby resident said a man pointed a gun at them during a verbal exchange, according to the release.
The suspect was later found unarmed and running from the residence before arrest, according to the release.
Police then ordered occupants out of the residence. Officers entered the residence to confirm no people were inside or injured and found suspected narcotics in plain view, according to the release.
After obtaining a search warrant, police found 8.1 pounds of marijuana, 1.5 grams of cocaine worth over $7,000 and two handguns, one of which was reported stolen by the Beloit Police Department.
Officers arrested three people in relation to the incident:
- Jonathan Jimenez, 24, arrested on charges of probation violation, first degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of a firearm by a felon, endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon while intoxicated, receiving stolen property and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Serena Mcclatchey, 22, arrested on charges of maintaining premises for drug trafficking and neglecting a child.
- Malik Walker, 23, arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
The Janesville Police Department is continuing its investigation of the incident.