Three suspects were arrested in connection to a fire at the Kohl’s department store on Milton Avenue in Janesville Friday night.
The fire was called in at 5:54 p.m. Friday night, when the Janesville fire and police departments were advised of smoke and fire in the bedding department of the store. According to police records, the fire started “suspiciously.” After viewing security footage, the police department identified three possible suspects, two of whom were juveniles and one of whom was a 17-year-old female.
As a result of the investigation, all three suspects were arrested for first-degree recklessly endangering safety and arson. The two juveniles are currently being held at the Rock County Youth Services Center and the 17-year-old female was booked at the Rock County Jail, according to a police report.
A press release from the Janesville Fire Department said customers and workers in the store evacuated the building and the fire department treated and transported a female customer that was “upset and anxious” due to the fire. No other individuals reported an injury or illness at the scene.
Units on the scene of the fire reported smoke on the interior of the store and a fire in the rear of the store. The fire didn’t spread far due to the building’s fire sprinkler system, keeping it at bay until it was fully extinguished by the fire department.
The store sustained smoke and water damage, but it is unclear to what extent. It is also unclear how long the store will remain closed due to the damage.
Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!
Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.