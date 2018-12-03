JANESVILLE
A third person has been charged in connection with a marijuana-growing case in the unincorporated Rock County town of Hanover.
Frederick J. Halbach, 25, of 8124 W. Mill St., was charged in Rock County Court on Monday with maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession with intent to deliver marijuana, manufacture of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, all as party to those crimes.
Charged Friday with the same crimes but without the “party to” were Halbach’s brother, Shane P.V. Halbach, 34, who lives across the street from Frederick at 8121 W. Mill St., and Samantha A. Jordan, 27, who lives at Frederick’s residence.
A marijuana-grow room was found in the lower level of Shane’s house, while evidence of marijuana processing was found in Frederick’s house, when sheriff’s deputies raided the houses Nov. 24, according to the criminal complaint.
Found in both houses were several ounces of processed marijuana and paraphernalia, according to the complaint.
Shane Halbach and Jordan were held on $1,600 cash bonds. Frederick Halbach was held on a $400 cash bond.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse