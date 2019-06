JANESVILLE

Two Janesville businesses have reported recent thefts of scrap metal, possibly by the same person, police say.

Blain's Farm & Fleet, 2421 Old Humes Road, reported Tuesday that a man driving a single-cab, blue Ford F-150 truck took scrap metal from the business's property, according to police reports.

Pernot Inc., 2500 Morse St., reported a similar theft from its exterior scrap-metal storage.

Police reports contained no further identifying information on the thief.