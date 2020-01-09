JANESVILLE

A Footville man was charged with fifth-offense intoxicated driving after a head-on crash in the town of Beloit on Wednesday.

David F. McGuire, 38, of 125 S. Gilbert St., was driving a car north in the 3400 block of Riverside Drive when it drifted into a southbound lane and hit another vehicle head-on, a witness told town of Beloit police.

The criminal complaint does not mention any injuries.

McGuire’s previous intoxicated-driving convictions were in 2002, 2005, 2007 and 2011, according to the complaint.