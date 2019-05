Janesville police arrested three teenagers for arson after responding to a fire in the bathrooms at Bond Park, 201 N. Oakhill Ave.

Jalon M. Brown, 18, was arrested for arson and obstructing; Michal J. Guzman, 17, was arrested for arson and felony bail jumping; and a 14-year-old boy was arrested for arson.

Witnesses provided police with suspect and vehicle descriptions of the three suspects, who were found several blocks away from the park. Police said damage was estimated to be around $5,000.