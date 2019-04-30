JANESVILLE

A man whose escape from the Rock County Sheriff’s Office has been viewed by hundreds of thousands on social media pleaded guilty to charges of escape and strangulation/suffocation in Rock County Court on Tuesday.

Quantrell D. Schwartzlow, 18, of 312 Mowe St., entered the plea as part of an agreement in which the district attorney’s office agreed not to charge any sexual assaults it is currently aware of, said Schwartzlow’s attorney, Michael Murphy.

The strangulation charge arose from allegations that Schwartzlow verbally and physically abused and then choked a 17-year-old girl last summer in Orfordville, causing her to lose consciousness.

Schwartzlow also was 17 at the time, but state law requires 17-year-olds to be charged as adults.

As part of that investigation, detectives arrested Schwartzlow on Oct. 18 on charges of sexual assault, strangulation/suffocation and battery, according to the criminal complaint.

The district attorney’s office issued only the strangulation charge.

Detectives were talking to Schwartzlow at the sheriff’s office when he was arrested Oct. 18.

Schwartzlow was left alone in an interview room when he jumped out the window—12 to 16 feet above the ground, officials said—and ran away, according to the complaint.

Schwartzlow was captured a few hours later at a friend’s house in Janesville.

The interview room had standard windows for decades without a problem, officials said. Security screens were added to the windows after the incident.

The Gazette obtained from the sheriff’s office video showing the jump. It became a social-media sensation.

Schwartzlow spoke calmly in court Tuesday, answering Judge Karl Hanson’s questions with “yes, sir” and “no, sir.”

Hanson found Schwartzlow guilty, ordered a pre-sentence investigation and scheduled sentencing for June 26.