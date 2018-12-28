JANESVILLE
A Janesville boy is accused of forcing sexual acts on two teen girls, including one incident police say occurred in an office in the Craig High School library.
Zachary Russell, 17, of 3205 Audubon Ave., was charged Oct. 29 with three counts of sexual assault of a child under age 16. Each felony carries a maximum sentence of 40 years.
Russell stood mute to the charges Nov. 28, and the court entered a not-guilty plea on his behalf.
The assaults occurred in 2017 and 2018, when Russell was still 16, according to the criminal complaint.
Assistant District Attorney Scott Dirks said the law requires that an underage person be charged as an adult if the crime is committed when the defendant is under 17 but the crime is discovered after the juvenile courts lose jurisdiction, which is at age 17.
Russell knew both of the girls before the assaults occurred, according to the complaint.
One of the assaults occurred after the school day ended in the library office, where Russell had a part-time job in information technology support, according to the complaint.
Russell is no longer a student at Craig, according to a school district spokesman. He is enrolled in the district’s virtual school, in which schoolwork is done at a computer at home.
The second and third incidents occurred at the girls’ homes, according to the complaint.
In all three cases, the girls resisted and told Russell they wanted him to stop, which he eventually did in two of the cases, according to the complaint.
Russell’s attorney, Jay Nixon of Kenosha, has moved to dismiss the case, saying the state unreasonably delayed charging Russell, resulting in him being charged as an adult.
The complaint indicates, however, that police did not know about two of the allegations until after Russell turned 17. The complaint does not make clear when police learned of the third allegation.
Nixon’s motion also asks for dismissal on the grounds that the allegations should have been charged under a different statute in which the crime would have been “underaged sexual activity,” a misdemeanor.
A judge has yet to rule on the motion.
Victim impact statements filed in the case indicate both girls suffer emotionally. One described the psychological impact as “depression, anger, anxiety and fear.”
Russell is free on a signature bond. He is forbidden to make contact with the girls, and he must abide by a curfew from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. unless he is at work or under the direct supervision of his parents, according to online court records.
