JANESVILLE
A teen who went on a “mini crime spree” in Janesville was sentenced to four years of probation in Rock County Court on Wednesday.
As previously reported, Rick J. Schroeder, 19, was selling marijuana Feb. 5 when he was accosted by other criminals, who robbed him of his marijuana in a Janesville fast-food restaurant parking lot.
Schroeder’s neck was severely bruised in the struggle, but he followed the robbers’ car to Markham Road on the city’s southwest side, where he rammed his car into the rear of the other car, according to the criminal complaint.
Schroeder already was facing a first-offense intoxicated driving charge from a Dec. 4 incident, and he was charged with second-offense intoxicated driving in the Feb. 5 incident.
Schroeder, of 603 W. Sunny Lane, Janesville, sold marijuana at least one more time.
Janesville police arrested him May 30, and he was charged with possession with intent to deliver marijuana, along with felony bail jumping for violating the terms of his bond in the previous case.
In a plea agreement announced in court Wednesday, Schroeder pleaded no contest to the intoxicated driving charges and guilty to second-degree recklessly endangering safety in the ramming incident. He also pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver marijuana and bail jumping in the May 30 incident.
Related traffic offenses and various related charges were dismissed but read into the record.
Judge Karl Hanson followed the terms of the agreement, sentencing Schroeder to four years of probation to include 30 days in jail and allowing him to serve that time on a monitoring bracelet.
Hanson also imposed fines of $200 and $600, plus costs, for the intoxicated-driving offenses, revoked Schroeder’s driving license for 16 months and required an interlock ignition device installed in any car he owns or drives.
Assistant District Attorney Mason Braunschweig said four years of supervision by a probation agent, along with substance-abuse treatment, would give Schroeder a chance at rehabilitation.
Schroeder had no prior criminal record, Braunschweig said.
“It’s kind of a mini crime spree here,” Braunschweig said. “I think Mr. Schroeder got involved in some things related to the dealing of marijuana that led to almost gangster-type of behavior.”
Defense attorney Josh Klaff said nobody likes to be robbed, but that is no excuse for Schroeder’s behavior. He said his client, by his guilty pleas, was taking responsibility.
Klaff noted Schroeder’s punishment includes the fact that he will be a felon at the start of his adult life.
Hanson noted Schroeder faces a prison sentence if his probation is revoked—a maximum 19.5 years in the prison system.
Hanson noted the robbers pepper-sprayed Schroeder after the ramming.
“You’re not a good criminal. You’re pretty bad at this,” Hanson said.
Hanson also ordered Schroeder to pay restitution of $4,877 in the ramming incident.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse