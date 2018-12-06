JANESVILLE

A Janesville teen accused of sexually assaulting a young boy in a park restroom was charged Thursday with first-degree sexual assault of a child.

Dakota R. Potts, 18, of 432 N. Palm St., was held on a $5,000 cash bond at his initial appearance in Rock County Court.

The assault occurred in a restroom behind Wilson Elementary School, described in the criminal complaint as being near Monterey Stadium, on July 9 or 10, according to the complaint.

Assistant District Attorney Rich Sullivan told the court Potts pushed the boy to the floor before assaulting him.

Assistant public defender Jim Fitzgerald said Potts lives with his family, has no job and couldn’t afford to pay the $5,000 bond Sullivan recommended. Fitzgerald asked for a signature bond.

Court Commissioner Stephen Meyer said Potts poses a risk to the community and faces a significant prison sentence, a maximum of 60 years.

Meyer ordered Potts to have no contact with his victim, with a witness or with any juvenile, and to adhere to a curfew from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

A preliminary hearing was set for Friday, Dec. 14.

