JANESVILLE

A rural Evansville teen accused of recording a video of himself having sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl faces a charge of child pornography possession.

Davonte J. McAlister, 17, of 16326 W. County C, made his initial appearance in Rock County Court on Thursday, when he was released on a signature bond and ordered not to post anything on social media.

According to the criminal complaint, the girl saw McAlister recording with his smartphone during an encounter in February, so she set the phone on the ground, believing that would prevent the recording.

The next day, the girl heard about the video from friends, according to the complaint.